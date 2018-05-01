TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Former Democratic U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson will seek to go to Congress a third time by challenging the Democrat who replaced him.
Grayson ran for Senate in 2016 and lost the Democratic primary. He said Tuesday he will challenge U.S. Rep. Darren Soto in August’s primary.
Grayson pointed out that Soto won the 2016 Democratic primary with only 36 percent of the vote in a four-way race. Soto easily won the general election in the safely Democratic district.
Grayson was first elected to Congress in 2008 before losing two years later. He was elected to Congress again in 2012 before giving up his seat to run for Senate.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Unprecedented U.S.-British project launches to study the world's most dangerous glacier
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Mueller has dozens of inquiries for Trump in broad quest on Russia ties and obstruction
Soto says he was expecting Grayson would challenge him since the last election.