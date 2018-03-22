TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former Florida State University attorney has been convicted of trying to meet underage girls on the internet for sex.

A U.S. Department of Justice news release says 71-year-old Dayton Cramer was convicted in Tallahassee federal court Wednesday of attempted enticement of a minor. He faces up to life in prison at his June 5 sentencing.

The former FSU deputy general counsel was charged last February. Authorities say Cramer had responded to fake online ads in which investigators posed as a 14-year-old girl and also as the stepmother of a 13-year-old girl who was being offered for sex.

Authorities say Cramer discussed sexual activity with several undercover officers. He was arrested after going to meet what he thought was the 13-year-old girl’s stepmother to arrange a sexual encounter.