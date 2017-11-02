BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a 29-year-old former prom queen and inmate at a Florida jail has died.

The Polk County Sheriff’s officials say Shamirah Johnson was transferred from the Central County Jail infirmary to a Lakeland hospital after complaining of vomiting and diarrhea. She died Tuesday. Autopsy results showed no evidence of trauma. Toxicology results are pending.

Johnson was arrested in October for probation violation. She had been sentenced in March to one year of probation for possession of prescription medication without a prescription, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

The Ledger reports she had been active in the community, volunteering more than 1,000 community service hours and won an essay contest for Black Heritage Weekend in 2006 in Jacksonville.

___

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com