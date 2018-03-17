PHOENIX (AP) — A former Flagstaff police officer has been indicted anew for punching a woman in the face while trying to arrest her in an encounter captured on video.

A Feb. 8 indictment charged Jeffrey Brandon Bonar with aggravated assault in the 2016 encounter with Marissa Morris during an eviction when the then-officer thought there was an active warrant for Morris’ arrest.

The Arizona Republic reports that Bonar changed his last name to Wilson after he married, but court records still use Bonar.

The new indictment was issued after a judge ordered grand jurors to reconsider information that might clear Bonar, who has pleaded not guilty.

Defense attorney Marc Victor said his client looks forward to having a fair trial that considers all of the facts.

Bonar resigned in 2017.