MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) — Pay and insurance are part of the resignation package received by the former Mason City fire chief.

The agreement signed by Al Dyer Jr. on Jan. 17 also says Dyer won’t sue city officials. Dyer had been put on administrative leave Nov. 2 for reasons that have not been disclosed. He and city officials have declined to say why.

Full pay through Jan. 15 is part of Dyer’s agreement, as well as health insurance through Jan. 31. He’ll also be paid for unused vacation days.

The agreement says city officials will provide to prospective employers only the dates of Dyer’s employment and his resignation, his salary history and the jobs he held while working for Mason City.

Dyer began work as chief in October 2016, coming from Lincoln Park, Michigan.