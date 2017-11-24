ATLANTA (AP) — A former prison guard at a federal facility in Atlanta has pleaded guilty to abusing an inmate by punching him in the face without any justification and intentionally obstructing an investigation into the matter.

Forty-four-year-old Gregory McLeod, of Atlanta, entered the plea Wednesday.

According to court documents, McLeod, a lieutenant who worked as a supervisor at the U.S. Penitentiary in Atlanta, strip-searched an inmate in front of three other correctional officers. McLeod admitted punching the man after he complained the strip-search was taking too long. He then wrote an incident report about the encounter, falsely claiming the inmate swung at him and tried to assault other officers before he was restrained.

Sentencing will be Feb. 20, before U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones.