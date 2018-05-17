EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — A former teacher at an Emporia State University campus day care has been charged with child endangerment and the former director of failing to report suspected abuse or neglect.

The charges were filed last month against former teacher Kimberly Schneider and former director Keely Persinger. They worked at the university’s Center for Early Childhood Education until May 2017. Their attorneys didn’t immediately return a phone message.

The affidavit is sealed, but they were named in a lawsuit filed in August in Lyon County. It alleged that four toddlers were abused at the daycare starting in 2016. The families claim the children were restrained with straps, had their arms “aggressively yanked and pulled,” and were yelled at in a “derogatory manner.” The university has declined to comment on the litigation.