BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Episcopal bishop serving a seven-year prison term for killing a bicyclist while driving drunk in Baltimore has asked to be released from prison and placed on home detention.

Heather Cook pleaded guilty to charges of vehicular manslaughter, drunken driving, driving while texting and leaving the scene of an accident. The 2014 crash killed 41-year-old Thomas Palermo.

A spokesman for the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services told The Baltimore Sun the state sent a letter to Palermo’s relatives last week to alert them to Cook’s request.

If approved, Cook would have to remain in her home except to travel to a job, state offices and medical treatment. She would be tracked by an electronic monitoring device.

Cook was once the second-highest ranking Episcopal leader in Maryland.

