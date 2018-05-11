NEW YORK (AP) — A former energy company executive has pleaded guilty in connection with a scheme to bribe a former top aide to Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
Federal prosecutors in Manhattan say Peter Galbraith Kelly pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Jurors convicted the former Cuomo aide, Joseph Percoco, on federal bribery and fraud charges on March 13.
But the jury deadlocked on charges that Kelly had offered Percoco a bribe.
Kelly was a senior vice president of Maryland-based Competitive Power Ventures.
Prosecutors said Kelly arranged for the company to pay Percoco’s wife for a “low-show” job talking about power generation at schools.
Kelly agreed to plead guilty to the single charge to avoid a second trial.
He faces a maximum of five years in prison.