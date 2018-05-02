MONTICELLO, Miss. (AP) — Two former employees face charges that they stole from a rural water system in southwest Mississippi.
The Daily Leader reports that 49-year-old Tina King has been indicted for embezzlement by a Lawrence County grand jury. Her husband, 56-year-old Randy King, is indicted for being an accessory after the fact. Both are free on bail. It’s unclear if either has a lawyer.
Lawrence County sheriff’s investigator Ryan Everett didn’t specify how much money authorities believe was stolen from the Jayess Topeka-Tilton Water Association, but describes it as “quite a substantial sum.”
Everett says a bank employee noticed an odd signature on a check in 2015. An association board member confirmed it was forged, sparking an audit.
Tina King was secretary and bookkeeper for the association. Randy King worked in the field.
Information from: The Daily Leader, http://www.dailyleader.com