BROKEN BOW, Neb. (AP) — A woman who worked 33 years for Custer County is accused of stealing more than $1,500 worth of property from the Sheriff’s Office.

Custer County District Court records say 58-year-old Kelli Estergard, of Callaway, is charged with felony theft and tampering with evidence. Authorities say the theft occurred between July 23, 2015, and Jan. 30 this year. The records say the evidence was tampered with on Jan. 30.

Estergard is scheduled to be arraigned June 21. Her attorney didn’t immediately return a call Tuesday from The Associated Press.