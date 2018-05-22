ATLANTA (AP) — A former Georgia city councilman has been sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for multiple counts of producing, receiving and possessing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Byung J. “BJay” Pak, in a news release, said U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg sentenced former Roswell City Councilman Kent Igleheart on May 11. He also must register as a sex offender.

Prosecutors say the 55-year-old presented himself online as a teenage boy and engaged in sexually graphic conversations with multiple teenage girls, persuading them to send him sexually explicit photos of themselves. The FBI investigated after a 17-year-old girl contacted police saying she had been communicating online since she was 13 with someone she thought was also a teenager but whom she had discovered was Igleheart.