DETROIT (AP) — A former Detroit police officer has been sentenced to 20 months in prison for taking a bribe in connection with a scheme involving stolen and abandoned vehicles.

U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider announced the sentencing of 47-year-old Jamil Martin on Friday. Martin pleaded guilty to one count of extortion for taking the bribe in exchange for referring stolen and abandoned vehicles recovered by the city to the business for repairs. He was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Robert Cleland.

Martin was one of four former officers who pleaded guilty in the scheme last year.