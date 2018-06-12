CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago police detective is refusing to answer questions about his investigation that led to the murder conviction of a man who was exonerated after spending more than 20 years behind bars.

On Tuesday during the trial of a wrongful conviction lawsuit in federal court, Reynaldo Guevara invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination more than 200 times.

Jacques Rivera alleges in his lawsuit of Guevara and other officers that Guevara framed him by coercing a witness into falsely identifying him as the gunman in a 1998 fatal shooting.

Rivera is one of 18 men whose convictions have been tossed out of court amid allegations that Guevara coerced witnesses, beat suspects and falsified police reports.

In previous hearings in other cases, Guevara has repeatedly refused to answer questions.