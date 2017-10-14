DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — A Georgia school system has named former Decatur City Schools superintendent Dan Brigman as the sole finalist in its search for a superintendent.

The Laurens County Board of Education on Thursday chose Brigman over 35 other candidates. Associate Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Ronda Hightower says the board will wait 14 days before voting to hire him.

The Decatur Daily reports Brigman abruptly resident March 18 after serving 10 months of a three-year contract in Decatur City. He was unavailable for comment Friday.

Before coming to Decatur, Brigman was superintendent of Coffee County schools in Tennessee, and of Macon County and Catawba County, both in North Carolina. If he Laurens County hires him, it would be his fifth stop as a superintendent.

Laurens County is midway between Atlanta and Savannah.

___

