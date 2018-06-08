MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nine former and current University of Minnesota football players who say their rights were violated in a sexual misconduct investigation are suing the school, alleging they’re victims of racial and gender discrimination.
The federal lawsuit was filed Friday. It stems from the university’s investigation into an alleged gang rape of a female student in 2016.
The lawsuit argues that the university turned the nine black players into scapegoats to appease federal authorities and deflect scrutiny over the school’s handling of sexual harassment allegations against white men in the athletics department.
The plaintiffs’ names aren’t included in the lawsuit.
No criminal charges were filed in the 2016 investigation. Five students were expelled or suspended, while five others were cleared.
The university says it will vigorously defend its handling of the case.