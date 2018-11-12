SUVA, Fiji (AP) — Two men who led different military coups in Fiji are battling for control of the island nation in a general election on Wednesday.

Opinion polls indicate Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is poised to win a second term after he first held democratic elections in 2014, eight years after he seized power in a coup.

His main opponent is Sitiveni Rabuka, who led two military coups in the 1980s before serving for seven years as prime minister. Just this week, a judge cleared Rabuka of an electoral disclosure violation in a case many viewed as being politically motivated.

Fiji has not allowed the political tensions to affect its vital tourism industry, which promotes the Pacific nation’s pristine, sunny beaches and friendly, welcoming people.