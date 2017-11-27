WAURIKA, Okla. (AP) — A southern Oklahoma jail will be put up for auction this week after the state Corrections Department ended its contracts to house state prisoners in county jails.

The Oklahoman reports that the former Jefferson County Detention Center in Waurika will be up for auction starting Wednesday.

The chairman of the county board of commissioners, Ricky Martin, says inmates are now kept in the county courthouse. He says losing the Corrections Department revenue stream in March hurt the county.

The Oklahoma Corrections Department estimates that ending the contracts for Jefferson County and nine other county jails will free up $775,000 for other needs.

Department spokesman Matt Elliott says it’s not the “agency’s responsibility to pay for county buildings or other local responsibilities.”

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com