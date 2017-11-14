NEW YORK (AP) — Former Councilman Ruben Wills, who was imprisoned after being convicted of stealing campaign funds, has pleaded guilty to filing a false disclosure with the New York City Conflicts of Interest Board.

New York state Attorney General Eric Schneiderman and Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli announced the guilty plea on Tuesday. They say Wills intentionally failed to disclose personal loans made to him on his 2012 financial disclosure report, as required by law.

This summer, Wills was convicted of stealing more than $30,000 in public campaign funds and state grant money meant for a charity. He was expelled from the New York City Council and sentenced to two to six years in prison, which he is currently serving. At the time, his attorney said community service would have been more appropriate.