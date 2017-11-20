CHICAGO (AP) — Former Cook County Board President Todd Stroger says he’ll run for the same office again next year.

Stroger told Chicago’s WFLD Monday that people don’t always notice what’s been accomplished while it’s happening. He says the county is now in a “precarious situation” and he’s circulating petitions.

The Democrat replaced his father, the late county board President John Stroger, in 2006. He lost the seat to Toni Preckwinkle in 2010.

His tenure was plagued by allegations of ethical lapses, including hiring family members. Stroger says he avoided major budget problems, but with the help of an unpopular tax increase.

Some see Preckwinkle as vulnerable since she championed a widely unpopular sweetened beverage tax, which has since been repealed.

Former Chicago alderman Bob Fioretti is also seeking the Democratic nomination.