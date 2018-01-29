JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown is expected to begin a five-year federal sentence for her part in a fraud scheme that helped end her long career.

Brown is scheduled to surrender Monday.

The 71-year-old Democrat was sentenced to five years in prison for fraud as well as lying on her tax returns and congressional financial disclosure forms about income from a purported charity for poor students that she used as a personal slush fund.

Earlier in January, she asked for another month of freedom, but court records show she was denied by the U.S. District Court and the Eleventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.

Brown is appealing, saying it was wrong for the trial judge to dismiss a juror who claimed the “Holy Spirit” told him she’s innocent.