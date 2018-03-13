LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former Democratic congressman who lost a bid for a second term in 2014 is running for his old seat in a race that could pit him against the Republican who defeated him.
Steven Horsford’s official entry into the race on Tuesday makes him the third Democrat to file for the seat currently held by fellow party member Ruben Kihuen (KEY’-win).
Kihuen announced in December he wouldn’t seek re-election after being hit with sexual harassment allegations involving several women.
If Horsford wins his party nomination, he could face Cresent Hardy, the Republican who lost re-election two years ago to Kihuen. Hardy filed candidacy documents last week.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
- Beluga calf rescued off Alaska moved to SeaWorld San Antonio
- Hillary Clinton says 'follow the money' in the Trump-Putin 'bromance'
Registration in the 4th Congressional district leans Democratic. It covers a vast area from North Las Vegas through rural parts of central Nevada.