Nation & World Former Congressman Ed Case wins Democratic primary in Hawaii for U.S. Congress Originally published August 12, 2018 at 12:17 am By The Associated Press HONOLULU (AP) — Former Congressman Ed Case wins Democratic primary in Hawaii for U.S. Congress.