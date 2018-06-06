COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a former Columbia Public Schools teacher has been charged with having sexual contact with a student.
Court records show the felony was filed Tuesday against Sean Diestel. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.
The Columbia Missourian reports that the probable cause statement says he is a former laser technology and vocational technology instructor at the Columbia Area Career Center, and is accused of having a sexual relationship with a student who was enrolled in his class last year.
Columbia Public Schools spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said in an email that Diestel no longer works for the district. He was hired in 2015.
