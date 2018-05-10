DENVER (AP) — A former sheriff in northeastern Colorado accused of taking a developmentally delayed inmate home and sexually assaulting her has been acquitted of the most serious charges against him.

The Denver Post reports former Sedgwick County Sheriff Tom Hanna was found not guilty Tuesday of sexual assault on an at-risk person, second-degree kidnapping and soliciting a prostitute. But a Logan County jury convicted him of misdemeanor official misconduct for putting the woman in his vehicle and driving her to his home in August 2016.

Hanna denied the allegations and explained that he was interviewing the inmate after she reported having information about a crime.

Hanna is set to be sentenced July 11 and can no longer be a law enforcement officer in Colorado. The 45-year-old lost a recall election in January 2017.

