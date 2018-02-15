GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A former Colorado police officer has been sentenced to 45 days in jail and five years of probation for felony insurance fraud.

The Post Independent reports that ex-Silt police Col. Michael Taylor was also ordered on Tuesday to pay more than $70,000 in restitution — with interest — and serve 100 hours of public service. Between 2010 and 2015, Taylor had reported twice that his New Castle home was burglarized and that his wife’s car was broken into. His insurance paid out more than $60,000 over that time.

The 49-year-old Taylor pleaded guilty to felony theft of $20,000 to $100,000 and felony insurance fraud in December. He was indicted by a grand jury last August.

