DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a former Des Moines teacher and basketball coach will lose his teaching license for a year for wrongly operating outside of district oversight two bank accounts with more than $1.8 million in deposits.

The Des Moines Register reports that Chris Cundiff also will receive a written reprimand for violating the state ethics code, which prohibits the misuse of public funds and property.

A state audit released in January found hundreds of thousands of dollars of improper and undocumented spending that raised questions about whether donations, fundraising proceeds and player contributions were properly used at Roosevelt High School.

Auditors say Cundiff transferred some of the money into his personal bank account and bought gifts for athletes and coaches.

He resigned in June 2015.

