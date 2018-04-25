CLEVELAND (AP) — A former Cleveland city councilman has been indicted on 26 misdemeanor charges for his votes on legislation awarding money to a design company that employed his wife.
Joe Cimperman said Wednesday that he accepts full responsibility for his actions and is not contesting the charges of having an unlawful interest in a public contract.
Cleveland.com reports the charges relate to votes from 2002 to 2015 that directed city money to a nonprofit company where his wife worked.
Cimperman, a Democrat, was first elected to the council in 1998. He resigned in 2016.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Deputy: Man threw exercise weight, fatally striking girl, 2
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- Ex-policeman charged with decades-old serial killings VIEW
- When Toronto suspect said ‘Kill me,’ an officer put away his gun
Democratic Mayor Frank Jackson issued a statement in support of Cimperman and said he is proud to call him a friend.
Arraignment is scheduled for Friday.