DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities are investigating allegations of financial misconduct by a woman who’d worked as city clerk for neighboring Iowa towns.

State auditors say in reports Tuesday they’ve identified thousands of dollars in improper and unsupported spending by Yale and Bayard when they employed Renee Van Gundy.

Auditors identified more than $29,000 in improper spending and undeposited utility collections for Yale between January 2008 and Jan. 31, 2016. The Bayard audit identified more than $29,000 in improper and unsupported spending from July 2010 through April 30, 2014, while Van Gundy also worked there as city clerk.

Court records don’t show charges against her. Guthrie County Sheriff’s Deputy Jesse Swensen says he’ll be recommending charges of theft and felonious conduct in office. Her attorney, Jesse Brown, wouldn’t say how she might plead.