VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A hotel owner who was once on the city council plans to run for Mayor of a Virginia city.

Linwood Branch tells news outlets that he will run for Virginia Beach’s top office. He said Monday that he thinks it’s a good time for him to step up and lead.

Branch is the second candidate to officially say he will join the race. The 62-year-old says he believes the city is at a critical time and that his experience can be an asset.

Branch has the backing of Mayor Will Sessoms, who announced last week that he will step down April 30 after several years on the job.

A special election for the office will be held on Nov. 6.