CHICAGO (AP) — A former Chicago police detective is set to return to court after a judge ordered him to testify about allegations he beat two men into confessing to a 1998 double murder they say they didn’t commit.

Tuesday’s hearing comes after Judge James Obbish said Reynaldo Guevara’s testimony was necessary in a case in which two inmates hoping to be released from prison want their confessions thrown out.

Guevara has asserted his constitutional right against incriminating himself and refused to testify. However, Obbish ordered him to testify after prosecutors granted him immunity.

Guevara’s handling of various investigations has come under scrutiny. A number of men convicted of murder in cases he was involved with have been released from prison amid allegations that Guevara coerced witnesses and concealed evidence.