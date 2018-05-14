PHOENIX (AP) — A state grand jury has indicted the former chief financial officer for the Scottsdale Unified School District for allegedly breaking Arizona’s conflict of interest laws.

The state Attorney General’s Office says 61-year-old Laura Tenison Smith is facing two felony counts of fraudulent schemes and practices and nine felony counts of conflict of interest.

She’s accused of approving purchase orders and change orders between February and October of 2017 for Professional Group Public Consulting Inc., a company Smith and her sister had ownership interests in.

The Arizona Republic reports Smith allegedly signed off on five change orders that increased the district’s purchases from PGPC by more than $16,000 and she also authorized six purchase orders for PGPC totaling nearly $44,000.

Smith resigned in January after she was placed on leave.