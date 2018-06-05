RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia GOP gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie is joining a public relations firm.
Financial communications firm Sard Verbinnen announced Tuesday that Gillespie would be chairman of a newly launched public affairs office.
Gillespie ran unsuccessfully for governor last year and for the U.S. Senate in 2014. He was a White House advisor to President George W. Bush and chairman of the Republican National Committee.
He’s previously worked as a communications consultant and lobbyist. Gillespie has said he has no plans to run for office again.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Handbag designer Kate Spade found dead in apparent suicide VIEW
- Moment of truth: What to watch in today's primary elections in 8 states
- Oregon man broke woman's arm, knocked out her fiancee in road rage attack, police say
- Hawaii volcano lava destroys hundreds of homes overnight VIEW
- Miss America drops swimsuit portion and won't judge on looks