CHICAGO (AP) — A former campaign consultant for Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan is suing his political committee and the state Democratic party, alleging that reporting a top lieutenant for sexual harassment hindered her from advancing in the speaker’s organization.

Alaina Hampton filed the lawsuit Wednesday contending that her effort to stop Kevin Quinn’s unwanted advances prevented her from getting further work on Democratic campaigns.

Hampton alleges in the lawsuit that Quinn sent her text messages and called her in pursuit of a romantic and sexual relationship. Madigan fired Quinn a day before Hampton went public with her allegations in February and hailed her as a “courageous woman.”

But Hampton has called the termination a proactive “cover-up” and said no action was taken for nearly a year after she reported Quinn.

Hampton’s lawsuit seeks $350,000, in addition to attorney’s fees.