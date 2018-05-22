BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A former Billings Clinic nurse has pleaded guilty to stealing powerful opioids intended for patients.

The Billings Gazette reports that Donald Friedlich Mills entered his plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court. He pleaded guilty to counts of tampering with consumer products and illegally acquiring fentanyl.

Mills was fired in 2017. He is accused of stealing packages of the drug and replacing them with saline.

A U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration investigation included the testing of 22 fentanyl packages that might have been tampered with by Mills. Of those, 15 contained no trace of the drug.

The Clinic had to notify more than 300 patients that their treatment might have been impacted.

Mill faces up to 14 years in prison and $500,000 in fines for both charges.

