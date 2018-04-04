ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A former Bernalillo Public Schools bookkeeper has pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges.

Prosecutors say 45-year-old Antoinette Garcia entered her plea Wednesday in federal court in Albuquerque.

They say Garcia admitted that in 2014 and 2015, she stole between $40,000 and $95,000 intended for the schools system.

Garcia admitted stealing funds that were intended to pay for children’s education and supplies and by writing checks to herself with school money instead of paying school-related expenses.

She was indicted in the case in June 2017.

Prosecutors say Garcia faces up to 10 years in prison when she’s sentenced and must pay restitution as ordered by the court.

A sentencing hearing has yet to be scheduled.