MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder is heading to New Hampshire for a pair of events.

Holder, who served in the Obama administration, will speak Friday at “Politics and Eggs,” a forum for candidates, political leaders and others at Saint Anselm College.

He’s also holding a roundtable discussion with Democrats about redistricting. Holder current serves as the chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, which uses litigation and other methods to advocate for a fair redistricting process.