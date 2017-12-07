ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana lawyer and former assistant prosecutor is accused of molesting a 13-year-old girl in 2003.

The Advocate reports West Feliciana Sheriff spokeswoman Erin Foster says 55-year-old David Opperman turned himself in Wednesday. Foster says a complaint about the Oct. 25, 2003 incident was filed Nov. 20, and deputies issued a warrant for Opperman’s arrest on a count of molestation of a juvenile Tuesday.

Opperman has served as an assistant district attorney in Caddo Parish, East Baton Rouge Parish and Catahoula and Concordia parishes. He lost a 2014 race for 20th Judicial District Attorney in East and West Feliciana parishes.

He currently works for Capital City Probation in Baton Rouge.

He posted $50,000 bail Wednesday evening. He declined to comment to the newspaper.

Further details haven’t been released.

___

