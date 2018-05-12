BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Army official has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for accepting bribes related to contracting at the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, headquartered at Aberdeen Proving Ground.
Forty-four-year-old John Kays of Pinehurst, North Carolina, also was ordered Friday to forfeit more than $631,000 and pay restitution of more than $880,000.
Kays’ wife, 43-year-old Danielle Kays, is serving an 18-month sentence after pleading guilty for her role in the scheme. A third defendant, 44-year-old Matthew Barrow of Toledo, Ohio, also pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.
According to court documents, all three defendants graduated from West Point together.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- As lava oozes, Hawaii officials say rest of island is open VIEW
- Manhattan miracle: Woman paid $28.43 rent for apartment
- Soldier needed an ear transplant; doctors 'grew' a new one in her arm
Prosecutors say the Kays used their leadership positions as civilian Army employees to steer $21 million in subcontracts to Barrow in exchange for payments by him.