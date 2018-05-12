Share story

By
The Associated Press

BALTIMORE (AP) — A former Army official has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for accepting bribes related to contracting at the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command, headquartered at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

Forty-four-year-old John Kays of Pinehurst, North Carolina, also was ordered Friday to forfeit more than $631,000 and pay restitution of more than $880,000.

Kays’ wife, 43-year-old Danielle Kays, is serving an 18-month sentence after pleading guilty for her role in the scheme. A third defendant, 44-year-old Matthew Barrow of Toledo, Ohio, also pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

According to court documents, all three defendants graduated from West Point together.

Prosecutors say the Kays used their leadership positions as civilian Army employees to steer $21 million in subcontracts to Barrow in exchange for payments by him.

