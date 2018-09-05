Share story

By
The Associated Press

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A former Arkansas state senator has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison for his role in a bribery scheme.

Jon Woods was sentenced Wednesday to 220 months in prison, plus three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay over $1.6 million in restitution.

Woods, a Republican, was convicted in May of 15 counts of fraud for a bribery scheme in which prosecutors said he and another state legislator worked to steer state money to a private Christian college.

Both Ecclesia College’s former president, Oren Paris III, and former state Rep. Micah Neal have pleaded guilty and will be sentenced next week.

Woods has been released on bond and must self-surrender for his sentence Sept. 26.

The Associated Press