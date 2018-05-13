FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — A former Internal Revenue Service agent in Arkansas has been sentenced to more than four years in federal prison for identity theft.

Federal court records in Fayetteville indicate that 36-year-old Ryan Payne of Barling pleaded guilty in January to false representation of a Social Security number and aggravated identity theft. Payne was sentenced on Friday to a total of four years and four months in prison.

Payne’s attorney, Bruce Eddy, didn’t immediately return a telephone call Sunday seeking comment.

A federal indictment returned in July says Payne received a flash drive containing confidential information during an audit of a business owner.

The indictment says Payne kept the flash drive after he resigned in January 2015 and set up a credit account using the business owner’s name and Social Security number.