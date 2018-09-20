ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A former Anchorage air traffic controller who offered a woman a ride and choked her until she was unconscious is free after a plea deal.

Anchorage television station KTVA reports 34-year-old Justin Schneider pleaded guilty to one count of felony assault. He was sentenced two years in prison with one suspended.

He received credit for time served as he wore an ankle monitor and lived with his family and will serve no additional time behind bars.

A criminal complaint filed by police said Schneider in August 2017 offered a ride to a woman at a gas station. She told police he stopped the vehicle, knocked her to the ground, told her she was going to die and choked her until she was unconscious.

Schneider was fired after the arrest.

___

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com