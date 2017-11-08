ASHFORD, Ala. (AP) — A former southeast Alabama police official will avoid jail time after being convicted of soliciting a teenager for sex.

A judge convicted former Ashford assistant police chief Clint Williams on a charge soliciting prostitution during a non-jury trial on Tuesday. He was acquitted on a marijuana possession charge.

The Dothan Eagle reports Williams received a suspended jail term of one year, meaning he won’t serve time.

Authorities accused Williams of offering a 17-year-old girl money and marijuana in exchange for sex. Police began investigating after the teen’s mother reported that she believed Williams and her daughter were having an inappropriate relationship.

Following the trial, Williams claimed he was the victim of a witch hunt. Williams claims investigators had it out for him and he denied pursuing the teen for sex.