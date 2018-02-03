PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) — A former Phenix City police officer has been arrested after a woman in custody accused him of sexual assault.
WTVM-TV reports Officer Eldrick Kennedy responded this week to a shoplifting call at a grocery store and arrested a woman who later told Russell County Sheriff’s investigators Kennedy raped her, while still in handcuffs, the day she was arrested and brought to an undisclosed location.
Kennedy was questioned, placed on administrative leave and soon after terminated. He’s being held in the Lee County Jail on one count of first-degree rape. Bond was set at $60,000. It was unknown if he’s represented by an attorney.
Sheriff Heath Taylor says the difference between his story and hers is he said the encounter was consensual. She denies that, saying she was scared and fearful.
Kennedy appears to have turned off his body camera during the alleged incident.