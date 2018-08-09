MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Former Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley is attempting to revive his battered reputation on social media after his administration ended in scandal.
The former governor has launched the “Bentley for Alabama” website and reactivated his social media accounts.
The website discusses positive achievements such as his promise to not take a state paycheck until the unemployment rate significantly declined.
Bentley told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he started the site as “a historic record of our administration.”
Bentley resigned last year while facing an ethics investigation and calls for his impeachment. The actions against him were prompted by allegations that he had an affair with a top aide.
The governor agreed to step down and plead guilty to misdemeanor campaign-finance violations.