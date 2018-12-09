ROSEAU, Minn. (AP) — Former U.S. Agriculture Secretary Bob Bergland has died in Minnesota. He was 90.
Bergland’s daughter, Linda Vatnsdal (VAHT’-ens-dahl), says he died Sunday at a nursing home in Roseau (ROH’-zoh) in northern Minnesota
As Agriculture Secretary for President Jimmy Carter, Bergland had the difficult job of defending to Midwest farmers Carter’s unpopular decision to embargo grain sales to the Soviet Union after the invasion of Afghanistan in 1979.
Bergland, a Minnesota Democrat, was a U.S. House member from 1971 to 1977 before becoming Agriculture Secretary.
His funeral is planned for Saturday in Roseau.