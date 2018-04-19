TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — A former western Indiana school administrator has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a kickback scheme.

U.S District Chief Judge Jane Magnus-Stinson on Thursday also ordered 49-year-old Franklin Fennell of Terre Haute to pay $110,600 in restitution to the Vigo County School Corp. Hel was the district’s director of transportation and facilities support at the time of the crimes.

Fennell was convicted in December of nine counts of wire fraud, one count of theft and two counts of lying to federal investigators in a scheme in which proceeds from inflated or fraudulent invoices were pocketed.

He tearfully apologized in court to the Terre Haute community.

Former county deputy and school security liaison Frank Shahadey served 16 months in prison for his role in the scheme.