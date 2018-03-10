HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The race for a newly redrawn congressional district based in suburban Philadelphia’s Montgomery County is drawing a familiar face, former Congressman Joe Hoeffel.

The Democrat said Saturday that he’s running and aims to compile the 1,000 signatures he needs by the March 20 deadline to get on May’s primary ballot.

There is no incumbent member of Congress who lives in the district, although several other Democratic candidates are already circulating petitions to get on the ballot in a district that heavily favors Democrats.

The 67-year-old Hoeffel is a former three-term congressman from Montgomery County who left the seat for his ultimately unsuccessful challenge to then-U.S. Sen. Arlen Specter, a Republican, in 2004.

Hoeffel has also served as a Montgomery County commissioner and ran unsuccessfully in 2010’s Democratic gubernatorial primary race.