FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — A project to thin 2.5 square miles (6.5 sq. kilometers) of forest near Flagstaff is about to begin.
Coconino National Forest officials say the Chimney Springs project will thin an area located about 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) north of downtown Flagstaff and involve heavy mechanized equipment and logging trucks traveling on U.S. 180 and several forest roads.
The thinning area is between the Fort Valley Trailhead and the Freidlin Prairie dispersed campaign area.
The work beginning this month will continue until winter weather halts the project. It then would continue next summer.
Most Read Stories
- Suspects’ phones led Northwest investigators to carcasses in one of the biggest poaching cases they’ve ever seen VIEW
- Couple survived 6 hours in pool as wildfire burned their neighborhood down
- Whole Foods closing its 365 store in Bellevue
- Pedestrian dies after being hit by bus in downtown Seattle
- West Seattle couple, cheated in secret SeaTac land grab, to receive $13M settlement
Officials say the project’s goals include reducing the possibility of high-intensity wildfires and improving forest health and watershed conditions.