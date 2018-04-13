GRANTS, N.M. (AP) — Cibola National Forest officials say residents of several subdivisions in the Zuni Mountains near Grants in northwestern New Mexico should remain poised to evacuate if necessary because of two wildfires.

However, forest officials said Thursday that containment lines were holding after the fires had little growth overnight. Each was estimated at 1,000 acres (405 hectares).

Subdivisions remaining under pre-evacuation notices include Bluewater, Bluewater Acres, Bluewater Village and La Jara.

Officials say a Type One management team was assembling to take over management of both fires.

Causes of the fires remain under investigation.